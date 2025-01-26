President Bola Tinubu has arrived Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to attend the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit, which starts on 27 January.

The president, who arrived at 10.20 p.m. (8.20 p.m. Nigerian time), was received by Ali Ameir, Tanzania’s Minister of State, Office of the President.

The two-day summit is being hosted by the government of Tanzania, the African Union, the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group.

On the first day, at the ministerial level, participating countries, including Nigeria, will present their national energy strategies, termed compacts, detailing their approaches to achieving universal energy access within five years.

On the second day, Heads of State will endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, outlining a unified roadmap for Africa’s progress towards the Mission 300 objectives.

President Tinubu will deliver a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.

He will also highlight Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and its strategy to drive integrated energy delivery on the continent.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen and other senior government officials accompanied the president on the trip.

