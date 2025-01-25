Gunmen have released a medical doctor who was abducted in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.
The medical doctor, Cornelius Onuigbo, was abducted on Tuesday evening at the gate of his residence in the Nnewi area of the state.
Mr Onuigbo, a urologist, works in the Department of Surgery at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) in Nnewi.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the gunmen ambushed the medical doctor with their vehicle, forced him into it, and zoomed off.
|
Release from captivity
The Head of Corporate Affairs at the Urology Department of the NAUTH, Martina Onwuka, and other staff members at the hospital confirmed to reporters on Thursday that Mr Onuigbo has been released.
Mrs Onwuka and other staff members, who asked not to be named, did not give details.
The staff members were said to have celebrated the release of the medical doctor in their office on Thursday.
Police confirm release
When contacted on Friday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the release of the medical doctor to PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the victim had been reunited with his family.
READ ALSO: Anambra govt reacts to alleged threat to ban traditional worship
The police spokesperson did not, however, give any details of the release.
It is unclear for now if any ransom was paid to the abductors for his release.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999