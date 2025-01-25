Gunmen have released a medical doctor who was abducted in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The medical doctor, Cornelius Onuigbo, was abducted on Tuesday evening at the gate of his residence in the Nnewi area of the state.

Mr Onuigbo, a urologist, works in the Department of Surgery at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) in Nnewi.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the gunmen ambushed the medical doctor with their vehicle, forced him into it, and zoomed off.

Release from captivity

The Head of Corporate Affairs at the Urology Department of the NAUTH, Martina Onwuka, and other staff members at the hospital confirmed to reporters on Thursday that Mr Onuigbo has been released.

Mrs Onwuka and other staff members, who asked not to be named, did not give details.

The staff members were said to have celebrated the release of the medical doctor in their office on Thursday.

Police confirm release

When contacted on Friday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the release of the medical doctor to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the victim had been reunited with his family.

The police spokesperson did not, however, give any details of the release.

It is unclear for now if any ransom was paid to the abductors for his release.

