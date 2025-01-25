The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) roars back to life this weekend after the mid-season break, with title hopefuls Remo Stars and Rivers United poised to resume their intense battle at the top of the table.

Game Week 20 promises electrifying clashes as the competition heats up across the country, with teams aiming to secure crucial points for their respective ambitions.

Remo Stars, currently leading the standings with 36 points from 19 games, have been one of the standout teams this season. Their impressive form includes three wins, a draw, and a loss in their last five matches.

Closely behind them are Rivers United, who sit second with 34 points, just two adrift of the top spot.

The Port Harcourt-based side, known for their resilience, will look to capitalise on any slip-ups by the Sky Blue Stars as they mount a serious title challenge.

Shooting Stars of Ibadan, the league’s most in-form team, are also in the spotlight. The Oluyole Warriors have recorded five consecutive wins, propelling them to third place with 33 points. Their resurgence has made them a formidable contender in the title race, adding more excitement to an already captivating season.

The battle for the top four remains fierce, with Enugu Rangers holding fourth place on 31 points. Meanwhile, the surprise package of the season, El-Kanemi Warriors, have climbed to fifth, defying early-season struggles to emerge as a force to be reckoned with.

While the top teams vie for supremacy, the bottom of the table tells a different story. Sunshine Stars, Plateau United, and Lobi Stars find themselves in an uncharacteristically precarious position. All three teams are on 20 points, with negative goal differences between them. Akwa United, the once-dominant “Promise Keepers,” have endured a dismal campaign, languishing in 19th place with just 19 points. Nasarawa United, rooted to the bottom with 16 points, have made significant changes, unveiling eight new players in a desperate bid to salvage their season.

Key fixtures

Among the standout fixtures this weekend is the Southwest Derby in Ikenne, where Sunshine Stars will host Ikorodu City. The Akure-based side will seek to end their poor form, which includes three losses in five games. Conversely, the Oga Boys will aim to maintain their commendable momentum with another fine result.

In Owerri, Emmanuel Amunike’s Heartland face Daniel Amokachi’s Lobi Stars in a clash of ex-internationals. Both teams are desperate for points to escape the relegation zone, with Heartland sitting 14th and Lobi Stars 18th. The encounter at the Dan Anyiam Stadium promises to be fiercely contested as both sides look to start the second half of the season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Northern Derby pits bottom-placed Nasarawa United against Katsina United. Nasarawa will hope their recent squad overhaul translates into an upturn in form, while Katsina aim to extend their advantage over their struggling hosts.

Other exciting matchups include Niger Tornadoes’ trip to Enugu Rangers, where the visitors seek revenge against a side that has dominated their recent encounters. Abia Warriors host Bayelsa United in what promises to be a tactical showdown between Imama Amapakabo and Ladan Bosso.

In Uyo, Akwa United take on table-toppers Remo Stars. The “Promise Keepers” are in desperate need of a revival, but the Sky Blue Stars, buoyed by their position atop the table and the return of five key players from national duty, remain formidable opponents.

The weekend concludes with a rescheduled fixture on Monday between Kwara United and Enyimba, providing both teams an opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

As the NPFL resumes, all eyes will be on the title contenders and the relegation battlers.

