Don Onyenji, the commissioner for culture, entertainment, and tourism in Anambra State, says the state government did not threaten to ban traditional worship.

Mr Onyenji made the statement at a Thursday stakeholders meeting in Awka, organised in partnership with ASHOKA Africa, a non-profit organisation.

He said that Governor Charles Soludo only called for the registration of all traditional religious leaders and custodians of shrines in the state.

The commissioner described religion as a collection of social and cultural systems involving core beliefs, practices, and morals that were needed in human society.

“The governor wants to have that compilation as a way of discouraging crime. Let’s not forget that some people who do unlawful businesses patronise these places.

“Armed robbers, fraudsters, kidnappers and other criminals go to native doctors and shrines to seek powers to do evil,” he said.

Mr Onyenji said that the activities of some native doctors and custodians of shrines in the state encouraged crimes.

He said that any native doctor or shrine worshipper found to be preparing charms for robbers or fortifying kidnappers would be prosecuted.

Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the state commissioner for education, said the partnership with ASHOKA Africa aimed to promote social behaviour reform among the youth.

Represented by Ify Agbaizu, the permanent secretary in the education ministry, Ms Chuma-Udeh said that the younger generation should be given the correct orientation about core Igbo values to put them on the right track.

“We must preach the values of hard work, respect and honesty. This will save the youth from indulging in the social ills that are rampant in society today,” she said.

She urged the state’s youth to imbibe good social behaviours and hard work as they matured, saying, “Nothing good comes without hard work.”

‘Everyone is a change maker.’

Okechukwu Uzoechina, the leader of the ASHOKA Africa delegation to the meeting, said that the organisation’s “Everyone is a Change Maker” vision was a social transformation tool needed in human society.

“We foresee a world where everyone has the confidence, freedom and support to identify and design solutions for the common good of the society.

“A world where people are equipped to tackle challenges and to create a better future in both small and bold ways,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting also attracted the attendance students drawn from select secondary schools in Anambra.

Speaking to NAN, Makuochukwu Umeh, the head girl of the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Awka, described the engagement as enriching and well thought-out.

“We all are grateful to be part of the programme, we have learnt a lot from the resource persons. I have learnt that quick and illegal wealth is not good.

“I also learnt that farming, craft making and other lawful engagements are good and dignified sources of making wealth,” she said.

