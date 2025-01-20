Amnesty International has called for an investigation into alleged threats to the lives of Hamdiyya Shariff and her lawyer, Abba Hikima. Ms Shariff faces charges of using abusive language against Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu and “inciting disturbance” for criticising the governor.

The organiation also called for their protection in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

Ms Sharriff was first arrested on 9 November 2024, detained, and then subsequently released.

She was then abducted on 13 November 2024 by armed men while on her way to collect her phone from a charging point. She was beaten, thrown out of a moving tricycle and left with severe injuries.

Ms Shariff, aged 18, was again arrested and charged in a Sharia court for the use of abusive language and criticisms against constituted authority in the state in a TikTok post advocating for displaced people.

The director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, said apart from facing persecution for exercising freedom of expression, Ms Shariff and her lawyer are being subjected to threats, including phone calls and in-person confrontations by sponsored thugs and individuals claiming to be ‘intelligence agents.

Abuse of power

Speaking on what played out at a recent hearing on the case, Mr Sanusi said Ms Shariff’s lawyer, Mr Hikima, had to apply for and obtain armed police protection due to the hostile atmosphere within the court premises.

While in Sokoto, for the trial, they were also stalked at their hotel, accosted and intimidated by some individuals, he added.

“These actions represent an alarming abuse of power and a calculated attempt to intimidate and punish those who speak out for their society and lawyers defending them. The hostilities being faced by Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif and Barrister Abba Hikima are increasingly making their appearance in court in Sokoto dangerous,” the lead of the global rights group said.

“Sokoto State Governor Mr. Ahmed Aliyu’s frightening intolerance of dissenting voices through heavy handed clampdown on critics is unacceptable in a free society. No one should be punished solely for expressing an opinion that is contrary to that of the government.

“The Nigerian authorities must guarantee the safety of Hamdiyya and Barrister Abba Hikima, particularly during court appearances and their stay in Sokoto for the trial.”

The Amnesty International called on the Sokoto State Government and the Nigerian security forces to direct efforts towards curbing the country’s incessant insecurity instead of suppressing dissident voices.

