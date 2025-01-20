The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested a pastor for allegedly raping his teenage daughter.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this while briefing reporters at the police headquarters in Uyo on Monday.

She shared the text of the press briefing in a WhatsApp group.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the suspect as Louis Mevoweoyo. She said the suspect hails from Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State but resides in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect had been sexually assaulting the victim since she was 12 years old, with the latest incident occurring in December 2024,” Ms John said without providing details.

“The suspect will be prosecuted,” she added.

Ms John said another suspect, Daniel Umoh, alias Akaka, from Abak Itenghe, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, was arrested for allegedly raping a girl.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The suspect, armed with a machete, attacked and dragged the victim into the bush, where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. Investigations revealed a history of sexual assault by the suspect on other teenage girls.”

The spokesperson described the arrests, along with others, as “significant achievements” by the police within a week in the state.

Child trafficking suspects

Ms John also briefed reporters on the arrest of two suspected child traffickers, Roseline Dennis and Sunday Ekong in Akwa Ibom on 14 January.

Both suspects are from Ikwen village in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The police said the suspects abducted two children, aged two and four, from a school, St. Joseph Catholic School, Ikot Ofon Ikono, in Akwa Ibom, with a plan to transport them to Umuahia, Abia State and sell them off, but were intercepted and the children rescued and handed over to their parents.

“Another set of suspected child traffickers from Abia State – Okwondu Nkpurunna, Vivian Chamdin, Okozie Amarachi, Christina Onyechi – were caught trafficking two children, aged 11 and 12, from Ikot Edibom Village, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area (of Akwa Ibom), and Mkpatak village, Essien Udim Local Government Area (of Akwa Ibom).

“The victims were rescued unhurt in Abia State. They will soon be reunited with their families while the suspects will be charged in court,” the spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

