Matches of the second stanza of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will be played with the official match balls produced by Prostar Sports.

This followed the delivery of the first batch of the match balls from Prostar Sports to the NPFL earlier this week.

Speaking on the development, NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye noted that negotiations for the partnership dragged beyond the first stanza because both parties, including the NPFL investment partners, GTI Assets Management wanted to ensure a thorough understanding of the obligations of all parties.

“Ideally, the official match balls would have been introduced at the start of the season but we wanted to ensure that we got a ball that is of very high standard.

“There was an issue of ensuring that the balls met international football competition standards so our players won’t get used to playing sub-standard balls.

“So, we had lots of going forth and back until we were satisfied with what they were bringing to the table”, Elegbeleye clarified.

Paul Maduakor, the CEO of Prostar Sports expressed delight at finally getting the deal over the line, describing the negotiation process as very meticulous.

“It is a major breakthrough for us at Prostar Sports, a proudly Nigerian brand keying into President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to produce and supply sporting equipment of international standard for the NPFL, the biggest league in Africa”, declared Mr Maduakor.

He added: “Doing business with the NPFL allows us to contribute to the growth of local talent and elevate the professional football experience in the country.”

A brand literature of the ball describes it as the pinnacle of Prostar Sports International’s dedication to quality, innovation, and performance.

The size 5 ball is crafted with diamond-pattern soft-touch thermal bonded PU leather, ensuring exceptional durability, control, and a premium feel for players.

The ball features a micro-shell coated butyl bladder, providing superior air retention and consistent shape, even under intense match and weather conditions.

The design is said to incorporate 32 panels, delivering aerodynamic stability and precision during gameplay.

It weighs 400-430 grams, has a bounce range of 1.1-1.4 meters, and is engineered to meet the needs of professional-level football.

Mr Maduakor emphasised that the ball complies with FIFA Regulated International Match Standards, ensuring it is suitable for competitive play at the highest level.

He assured the NPFL that “this exceptional combination of advanced materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and adherence to international standards guarantees a ball that enhances performance, durability, and consistency, providing players with an unparalleled match experience”.

