Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday led the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, members of the Federal Executive Council, National Assembly, service chiefs and diplomatic corps to honour the nation’s fallen and living heroes.

The event, which involved the laying of wreaths at the National Arcade in Abuja, was the climax of activities for the 2025 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD).

First to lay the wreath was the vice president, followed by the senate president, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen represented by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kerere-Ekun.

The wreath was also laid by Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Nyesome Wike, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

They were followed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa; Chiefs of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of the Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Other dignitaries who also performed the wreath-laying ceremony are members of the diplomatic corps, the Nigerian Legion and widows of late officers and soldiers represented by the President, the Military Widows Association (MIWA), Veronica Aluko.

There was also the firing of three volleys in honour of the fallen heroes which has its origin in the old custom of halting fighting in the warfront to remove the dead from the battlefield.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, currently on an official trip to UAE, signed the anniversary register and released the ceremonial pigeons as a symbol of national peace and freedom.

The celebration started with a series of activities including the Jumma’at prayer on 10 January at the National Mosque and the Interdenominational Christian service on 12 January.

This year’s celebration also featured other activities, such as social and award evening for soldiers, ratings and airmen and Regimental Dinner and Award night for officers organised by the Defence Headquarters, among other activities.

The Defence Headquarters also held a lecture and art exhibition as well as a display of some locally produced military wares on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event, formerly known as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, but now changed to Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day to create an avenue to also celebrate and honour the serving personnel of the armed forces.

It is celebrated globally to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices made by citizens for the cause of peace.

In Nigeria, 15 January is set aside annually to honour the fallen heroes, who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, peace missions and various internal security operations.

The event is also used to honour veterans still alive and as a medium for soliciting financial, moral and material support for the families of the fallen heroes.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

