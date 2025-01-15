A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered the remand of a 74-year-old farmer, Samson Goje, in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a minor.

Mr Goje was charged by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) with rape, contrary to Section 259 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant’s father, Yusuf Pama, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on 3 January.

Mr Audu said that the defendant lured the complainant’s eight-year-old daughter into an uncompleted building in Zonkwa and had carnal knowledge of her.

He said that the defendant was caught in the act by the complainant who rushed the victim to Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan.

The magistrate, Samson Kwasu, did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction to enter the matter.

Consequently, he directed the prosecutor to forward copies of the case file to the state’s Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till 29 January for further mention.

(NAN)

