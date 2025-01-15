A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered the remand of a 74-year-old farmer, Samson Goje, in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a minor.
Mr Goje was charged by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) with rape, contrary to Section 259 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law.
The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant’s father, Yusuf Pama, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on 3 January.
Mr Audu said that the defendant lured the complainant’s eight-year-old daughter into an uncompleted building in Zonkwa and had carnal knowledge of her.
|
He said that the defendant was caught in the act by the complainant who rushed the victim to Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan.
READ ALSO: Court remands 54-year-old man for alleged rape of 12-year-old girl
The magistrate, Samson Kwasu, did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction to enter the matter.
Consequently, he directed the prosecutor to forward copies of the case file to the state’s Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.
He, thereafter, adjourned the case till 29 January for further mention.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999