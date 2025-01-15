A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday, remanded a 54-year-old man, Kajola Ahmed, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Ahmed was charged with defilement.

The chief magistrate, B.A. Sonuga, did not take the defendant’s plea. He adjourned the case until 27 February for legal advice from the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Aminu Isaac, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 11a.m. on 17 July 2024.

He added that Mr Ahmed committed the offence at No. 28, Tomatee Hotel Street, Ajegunle in the Ita-Oluwo area of Ikorodu.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The offence attracts a life imprisonment as punishment.

“Any person who has unlawful sexual intercourse with a child. a child is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for life,” the provision reads.

(NAN)

