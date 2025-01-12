The Nigeria Immigration Service has confirmed a terror attack on its facilities in a border town in Kebbi State.

The service’s spokesperson, KT Udo, disclosed this in a statement, saying the terrorists also killed three contractors and a local watchman.

“The attack led to the death of four persons, including a local watchman and three contractors,” Mr Udo said. “We also recorded substantial damages to our security facilities. No immigration officers were killed during the attack.”

The damaged facilities are believed to be telecom masts being installed as part of security measures by the NIS.

Mr Udo said the service sent “heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.”

“We are actively working alongside our sister agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for these heinous acts and bring them to justice,” added.

According to him, the service “remains resolute and undeterred in carrying on with its core mandate of border security in tandem with the goal of securing the nation.”

Attack staged by Lakurawa terrorists

Earlier, the police said the attack was likely carried out by Lakurawa terrorists, a stance also shared by a security source briefed about the incident.

“The Lakurawa terrorists blew off a network mast in Gumki,” the source told our PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, saying the details were still sketchy.

Gumki is a village in Arewa LGA of Kebbi State. It shares a border with Niger and has an international market patronised by people from both countries.

The latest attack comes less than a week after the Lakurawa terrorists rustled more than 200 cattle from Natsini village in Argungu LGA of Kebbi.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the police in Kebbi identified three of those killed in the attack as Airtel officials working on the telecoms mast.

The police spokesperson in Kebbi, Nafiu Abubakar, said the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani and the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Kebbi State Command, Muhammad Lawali, deployed operatives to the scene of the incident after receiving information about the attack.

He added that the deceased were evacuated to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi.

Lakurawa is an armed group operating in northwestern Nigeria. It was initially formed as a self-defence force but has evolved into a radical organisation imposing strict Islamic rules on rural communities and attacking civilians and security forces.

Its activities have raised concerns about a resurgence of Islamic extremism in Nigeria, similar to Boko Haram in the north-east region of the country.

The group’s presence is destabilising the region as the terrorists have displaced many residents.

