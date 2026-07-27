Super Falcons midfielder Esther Okoronkwo has issued a defiant response after becoming the target of racist abuse on social media in the wake of her revelations about the theft incident that affected several Nigerian players ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Nigerian international came under attack after publicly speaking about the alleged theft of cash from members of the Super Falcons squad while they were staying at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca before relocating to Rabat for the tournament.

Despite the online abuse, Okoronkwo insisted neither she nor her teammates would be distracted from their mission of winning a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the AFC Toronto midfielder delivered a message of resilience and unity.

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“Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that. We move forward with pride, unity and determination. See you on the pitch,” she wrote.

Okoronkwo had earlier disclosed that she was among several Super Falcons players whose money allegedly disappeared from their hotel rooms during the team’s stay in Casablanca.

According to the midfielder, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie and team captain Rasheedat Ajibade were also among those affected by the incident.

Her comments, however, sparked a disturbing backlash online, with her Instagram page inundated by racist messages, including monkey emojis and other abusive remarks directed at the Nigerian star.

Suspect reportedly arrested

The theft case has since taken a significant turn following reports that a suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime.

Nigerian journalist and former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh revealed that the suspect is expected to make full restitution while legal proceedings continue.

Udoh also urged football’s governing bodies to take decisive action against those responsible for the racist abuse aimed at the Super Falcons midfielder.

“I hope @FIFAcom, @CAF_Online, @CAFwomen and @CAF_Media take note and take action. This is unacceptable,” he wrote on social media.

Falcons remain focused on WAFCON mission

Despite the off-field controversy, the Super Falcons have maintained their focus on the task ahead as they pursue an unprecedented 11th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations crown.

Head coach Justine Madugu’s side begin their Group C campaign against tournament debutants Malawi on Tuesday before taking on fellow title contenders Zambia and Egypt in what promises to be a fiercely contested group.

For Okoronkwo and her teammates, the priority now is shifting attention back to the pitch, where Nigeria will be aiming to reaffirm its status as the dominant force in African women’s football.