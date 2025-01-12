The Nigerian Under-19 Women’s Cricket Team, also known as the Junior Yellow Greens, is set to face Pakistan in a warm-up match on Monday, 13 January, at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia.

This encounter will be the team’s final preparatory test before the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup, scheduled from 18 January to 2 February.

Nigeria’s participation in the World Cup marks a historic milestone, as the team secured its spot as the sole African qualifier from the qualifying series held in Kigali, Rwanda, in October 2024.

The Junior Yellow Greens edged out highly rated teams, including Zimbabwe and Uganda, to claim their place in the tournament.

Led by captain Lucky Piety, the Nigerian team will face a formidable opponent in Pakistan, currently ranked eighth in the world in the T20 format.

Nigeria, ranked 26th, will be looking to gain valuable experience and build momentum ahead of the World Cup.

According to Uyi Akpata, president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, the team has undergone extensive preparation, including training camps in India and Malaysia.

“The girls have been at different camp sessions since they qualified in October, and they concluded one last weekend in India before heading finally to Malaysia. I believe these exposures will come together to enhance their performance,” Mr Akpata stated in a press statement issued on Sunday.

Mr Akpata also expressed his appreciation for the support extended by the Nigeria Sports Commission, which has played a crucial role in ensuring the team’s participation in the World Cup.

“We commend the leadership of the Nigeria Sports Commission for their support and encouragement in ensuring the team’s World Cup plan is fully seen through,” he said.

The Junior Yellow Greens have been drawn into Group C alongside Samoa, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Their opening match is scheduled for 18 January against Samoa at the Borneo Cricket Ground in Sarawak, Malaysia.

