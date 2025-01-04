On Friday, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State inaugurated the Parakin-Obalufe road in Ile-Ife as part of his urban renewal programme in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ebenezer Fashogbon, an Ile-Ife indigene, funded the 0.25-kilometre road project.
Speaking during the inauguration in Ile-Ife, Adeleke reiterated his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development, promising that the state under his watch would continue to muster resources to build strategic roads.
Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Adedipo Eluwole, the governor commended Fashogbon for the gesture and said it complements government efforts on rural development.
He noted that the present administration “is a lover of progress,” and that was why various projects were being undertaken across the state to ensure that life was bearable for all.
“Ile-Ife ongoing flyover that is supposed to end at Ogbingbin area, has now [been] extended to Ojafe side which is going to be dualised, and with street lights.
“This type of personal development should continue to complement the government efforts to ensure a good life for our people,” the governor said.
Also speaking, Babajide Omoworare, former special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly matters, admonished stakeholders and other philanthropists to emulate Fashogbon, saying that the people needed to contribute their quota to the development of their town.
Also, Mr Fashogbon, who funded the road project, appreciated God and commended the residents for their support in making the project successful.
Mr Fashogbon thanked his wife, Ndidi, for supporting him in the road construction.
The Australia-based philanthropist pledged to encourage other indigenes of Ile-Ife in the diaspora to come home to develop the ancient town.
The Obalufe of Ifeland, Oba Idowu Adediwura, applauded Fashogbon and his wife for the gesture to the community.
Oba Adediwura called on other indigenes of the town in the diaspora to emulate Fashogbon by assisting the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the government to develop the community.
The project engineer, Olawale Atoyebi, explained that the road was built to specification and guaranteed to be durable.
