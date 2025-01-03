The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has vowed to deal with hoodlums and residents who assault or kill police operatives in Nigeria.

Mt Egbetokun spoke on Friday in Enugu during his visit to the Enugu State Police Command Headquarters.

‘Attacks against officers will be resisted’

Hoodlums have been attacking and killing operatives across Nigeria in recent times.

But Mr Egbetokun said, in 2025, the Nigerian authorities will resist assault and attack on police operatives in the country.

“We will not tolerate any assault on our police officers, not to talk of killing. An assault on a policeman is criminal.

“It is an assault on the IGP, and we are not going to take kindly any act of assault on our officers, not to talk of killing any of our officers,” he said.

Continuing, the IGP said: “Anywhere there is a killing of any policeman, we must all respond collectively and appropriately.

“There must be an appropriate response from us. When a policeman is assaulted, there must be an appropriate response to it.

“We will not tolerate it anymore. In this year 2025, we are going to say no to assault on our officers.”

‘Few bag eggs’

Mr Egbetokun praised police officers of the Enugu State Police Command, describing them as hardworking and committed.

The IGP, however, regretted that some bag eggs within the police fold were sabotaging their achievements.

“I have met the governor earlier on, and he was full of praise for the officers and men of this command. I am super proud of your achievements and your conduct generally.

“I also want to tell you that as very good as you have been doing, there are still a few bad eggs among you that are giving us concerns,” he said.

Plans for policing in Nigeria in 2025

Mr Egbetokun said the police authorities would approach the new year 2025 with determination to stamp out criminals in Nigeria.

“This year 2025, we are going to approach this year with determination. Determination to stamp out criminals.

“The ones (criminals) that have been chased away will not be allowed to come back, and I am going to support this command with everything, every resource that is at our disposal,” he said.

“So that the achievements that you have recorded will not be tampered with. You’re going to record more achievements in this year 2025.”

The IGP said police authorities would pursue policing vision vigorously in 2025, including training and equipping of police operatives.

“We will equip you with modern policing tools to discharge your duties effectively. We will also look after your welfare.

“The federal government of Nigeria is passionate about the welfare of police officers in Nigeria. Mr President recognises the sacrifices that you make, and he’s very concerned about you,” he stated.

