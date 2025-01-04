Organisers of the Taye Currency concert have disclosed reasons for preventing controversial singer Portable from performing at the event held in Ibadan.

The concert, headlined by popular Fuji musician Taiwo Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, on 2 January, was slated to feature several prominent artistes, including Portable.

However, the singer did not take the stage at the event.

In an exclusive interview with Tribune Online on Friday, Jarule Entertainment, the event’s organisers, revealed that Portable was excluded from performing due to security concerns stemming from his comments about Ibadan.

“We spoke to the police commissioner and even signed an undertaking. We were provided adequate security at the venue, but we got reports that some people were still asking around for Portable’s whereabouts and lodging in Ibadan. It was then decided that he {Portable} stay off the show altogether.

“He was the only one unable to perform on the list. It is unfortunate, but security comes first as a professional management outfit. This is the reason he couldn’t perform. We hope that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible.”

Backstory

The controversy surrounding Portable’s absence stems from a viral video he shared last year, in which he criticised his ex-lover, Queen Dami, and disparaged Ibadan.

In the video, Portable boasted about providing Dami with an apartment featuring a Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling. It mocked the city’s housing standards, claiming that many homes in Ibadan lacked POP, a feature he claimed was more common in Lagos and other cities.

His comments sparked widespread outrage among Ibadan residents, who took to social media to express their displeasure. Many warned him to stay away from the city, citing his remarks as disrespectful.

Although Portable later issued a public apology and announced his invitation to perform at Taye Currency’s concert, the controversy persisted.

As the concert approached, fans on social media warned Portable against attending the event, highlighting unresolved tensions over his earlier comments. Despite his efforts to assure fans and the public of his intentions, concerns about potential unrest led to heightened security measures.

Reports confirmed that Portable arrived in Ibadan and checked into a hotel near the Palms Mall, the concert venue. However, escalating security concerns ultimately prevented him from taking the stage as planned.

