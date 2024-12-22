The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has devised a new strategy for the year 2024 ember months’ special patrol, shifting its focus from drivers to passengers and commuters in a bid to curb road crashes.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed said that the theme for the 2024 special patrol “Speak Up, Speak Out Against Dangerous Driving; Crashes Kill More Passengers than Drivers”, focused on promoting road safety among passengers and commuters.

He said that the theme was chosen because crashes killed more passengers than drivers, emphasising the need for passengers to take an active role in promoting road safety.

The FRSC boss said that the corps’ had organised town hall meetings across the federation, bringing together stakeholders, including transport unions, motor park associations and community leaders.

This, he said, was to sensitise them on road safety and create a safer environment across the country.

According to him, strategies this time around focus more on passengers and commuters, with public education, enlightenment, and advocacy programmes aimed at sensitising them on their rights and responsibilities.

“This year, we have devised a different strategy. The emphasis this time around is not only on drivers or the motor park rally.

“We have realised that crashes kill more passengers than drivers, and that’s why we are shifting our focus to passengers and commuters.

“We want to empower them to speak out against reckless driving and promote road safety awareness. We are using a multi-faceted approach to reach out to passengers and commuters.

“We are also using public education, enlightenment, and advocacy programmes to sensitise them on road safety and their role in promoting it,” he said.

Speaking on the FRSC mobile app, the FRSC corps marshal said that the app allowed passengers to report incidents of reckless driving and access road safety information.

Mr Mohammed, however, emphasised that the FRSC was committed to making Nigerian roads safer for all users, aligning with global road safety practices.

He maintained that the corps was also supporting the government, NGOs, and the private sector to combat recklessness on the highways.

“Our mobile app is a one-stop shop for passengers to report incidents of reckless driving and access road safety information.

“We encourage all passengers to download the app and use it to promote road safety.

“The global trend now is safe travelling wherever you are and that’s why FRSC has aligned with the global road safety practice.

“This is necessary so that together, we fight this carnage of recklessness on our highway and make sure that every person using the road, not just road users, can enjoy the highways in Nigeria.

“The road is meant to be enjoyed by all and we will always be there to make sure that those roads are safer and good enough and also free from carnage, ” he said.

He highlighted the economic benefits of reducing road crashes, saying that the loss of lives and injuries had a significant impact on the economy.

Mr Mohammed emphasised that the FRSC would continue to build on its successes and strive to make Nigerian roads safer and more enjoyable for all users.

“By reducing road crashes, we can also reduce the economic burden of road crashes and promote economic growth and development,” he said.

(NAN)

