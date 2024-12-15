The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recorded a 12.8 per cent reduction in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) between January and October 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed said that the decrease was a testament to the FRSC’s commitment to improving road safety in Nigeria.

He highlighted the corps’ efforts to enhance road safety and reduce the number of crashes on Nigerian roads.

He said that the corps had set an ambitious target to reduce road traffic deaths by five per cent every year, aligning with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety.

The FRSC boss said that the essence of statistics was to be able to improve, adding that the corps’ commitment to enhancing road safety underscored the FRSC’s dedication to protecting Nigerian lives on the roads.

“FRSC’s efforts to reduce road crashes are in line with the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, which aimed to reduce road traffic fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.

“The number of crashes decreased from 8,654 in 2023 to 7,675 in 2024, representing a 12.8 per cent reduction.

“Also, between January and October 2023, the corps recorded 25,126 injuries and fatalities, while the same period in 2024 saw a decrease to 24,525, representing a 2.5 per cent reduction,”he said.

Mr Mohammed said that the corps recorded an increase in deaths within the same period.

He attributed the increase in deaths to mass crashes.

He cited the Jigawa crash that claimed numerous lives and the Minna crash that claimed 50 lives saying that the corps was working to ensure road traffic deaths were reduced to the barest minimum.

“Despite the challenges, I am optimistic about achieving the corps’ target of reducing road traffic deaths by five per cent annually, because by 2030, we also want to have achieved a 50 per cent reduction in line with UN decade of action,” he said.

The corps marshal explained that the FRSC was working to improve its strategies, particularly during the end-of-year patrol, to achieve the desired reduction in road crashes.

Mr Mohammed also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the FRSC, other stakeholders, and the public in achieving the goal of reducing road crashes.

He urged Nigerians to support the FRSC’s efforts by adhering to traffic rules and regulations, avoiding reckless driving, and reporting any traffic-related incidents to the corps.

“We understand that there is the need for increased public awareness and education on road safety and the Corps is embarking on massive press conferences and town hall meetings to reach the grassroots level,” he assured.

Mr Mohammed maintained that the FRSC would continue to engage in public enlightenment campaigns to educate motorists and other road users on the importance of road safety.

“When we work together, I believe that Nigeria can achieve a significant reduction in road crashes and make its roads safer for all users,” he said.

(NAN)

