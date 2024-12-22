The police in Anambra State have said 22 people were killed on Saturday during a stampede in Okija, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday morning.

The stampede

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that many people were killed during the stampede in the community on Saturday.

Residents had gone to take part in the sharing of bags of rice donated by a philanthropist through a foundation when the incident happened.

The event was organised by the Obijackson Foundation, founded by an entrepreneur, Ernest Obiejesi, popularly known as Obijackson.

Casualty figures

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the State Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono, confirmed the casualty figure when he visited the hospital where the victims were taken to.

Mr Obono, according to the statement, also said other people were injured during the stampede, but did not give details.

The police chief commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased and wished those injured a quick recovery.

He said investigation into the “unfortunate incident” was still ongoing.

“The Police Command remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of Ndi Anambra on crime prevention, responding promptly and effectively to emergencies, Protecting vulnerable populations and fostering a sense of security and community,” he stated.

Like Ibadan, like Okija

The latest development occurred days after 35 people, mostly children, died during a stampede at a carnival in Ibadan, Oyo State, south-west Nigeria.

Similarly, the incident occurred the same day a similar stampede occurred at a church in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

At least 10 people were confirmed dead in the Abuja stampede.

