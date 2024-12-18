The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State says the institution is making efforts to generate its own power to solve its energy challenges.

The Acting Vice-chancellor of the UNN, Polycarp Chigbu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu at a press briefing to mark the institution’s 53rd convocation ceremony.

Mr Chigbu, a professor, lamented that the university had faced severe energy challenges in recent times.

The vice-chancellor pointed out that escalating electricity bills, which the university receives monthly from the Main Power Electricity Distribution Company and the EEDC, had compounded their energy challenges.

“The electricity challenge has significantly impacted our operations to the extent that our university was disconnected from the national grid for over two months,” he said.

Glimpse of hope

Mr Chigbu announced that the university recently celebrated the grand opening of the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development.

The power project is funded by the World Bank and the Agence Française de Développement with a mandate to develop quality human capital that will drive sustainable energy solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The vice-chancellor expressed hope that experts from the centre would champion the university’s effort to provide lasting solutions to electricity challenges in the institution and beyond.

“We trust that the innovation and research coming out of this centre will play a crucial role in addressing not just the university’s energy concerns, but also contribute to the broader goal of ensuring energy security and sustainability for the entire sub-Saharan Africa region,” he said.

53rd convocation: 195 bag first class as university graduates 11,143 students

Meanwhile, Mr Chigbu announced during the press briefing that 195 students of the university have bagged First Class Degrees in various disciplines in the institution.

The vice-chancellor said a total of 11,143 students would be awarded Bachelor degrees and diploma certificates of the university at the convocation ceremony billed to be held on Friday in Nsukka Campus of the institution.

He said of the number, 4165 students will be conferred with second class upper degrees, 5197 will receive second class lower degrees, 659 students will earn third class degrees while 22 students will receive a pass.

Sixteen of the students will be given diploma certificates, he said.

Mr Chigbu added that 889 students will be conferred with unclassified degrees.

“The unclassified degrees are awarded to graduates of some courses such as Medicine, Pharmacy and Veterinary Medicine, which are not usually categorised into first, second, and third classes,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also said a total of 1,356 post-graduate degrees and diplomas of the university will be awarded to graduates, the following day, on Saturday.

“431 persons will earn the Doctorate degree, while 848 persons will be awarded the Masters degrees.

“A total of 77 postgraduate diplomas of university will also be awarded at the convocation,” he stated.

NBA president to deliver convocation lecture

Mr Chigbu also announced that the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, will deliver the convocation lecture on Thursday.

The vice-chancellor said Mr Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, will speak on the topic: “Harnessing technological teaching and learning.”

He said the lecture will be chaired by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

