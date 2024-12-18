Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has emerged as the winner of the 2024 Campus Debate and Capacity Building Conference, tagged “7 for 7 National Values Charter.”

The grand finale, organised by the National Orientation Agency, took place on 17 December at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA.

Adekunle Ayomide and Oladeji Oluwashina, representing LAUTECH, secured 43 per cent of 3,921 votes, winning the trophy and a cash prize of N20m.

Their insightful arguments and patriotism earned widespread acclaim, demonstrating their exceptional critical thinking and public speaking skills.

The debate saw representatives from six tertiary institutions, each emerging winners from the six geopolitical zones, debate on the theme: “Criticising and dissenting peacefully while maintaining love for one’s country.”

After a public vote, LAUTECH was declared the winner, with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and University of Ilorin emerging as first and second runners-up, respectively.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, urged youths to uphold Nigeria’s shared values, emphasising the importance of constructive criticism in nation-building.

“Constructive criticism is not rebellion; it is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital tool for nation-building,” he said.

“Patriotism is not silence. Loving your country does not mean turning a blind eye to its shortcomings. It means recognising those shortcomings, speaking up against them constructively, and working together to find solutions.”

The Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder Nigerian students from accessing quality tertiary education.

The event celebrated unity, resilience, and a shared commitment to national development, with zonal winners receiving N5 million and prizes from NELFUND.

The competition aimed to promote healthy dialogue, encourage critical thinking, and foster a sense of patriotism among Nigerian youths.

