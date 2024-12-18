Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the dissolution of the board and management of the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC).
The board and management were led by the Director General (DG)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the station, Kunle Adebayo.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, made this known in a statement signed and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Akure.
The statement further said that the governor had also approved the appointment of Keneth Odusola-Stevenson as the station’s new DG/CEO.
“The dissolved management and board are to hand over all government properties in their care to the new director general with immediate effect.
“Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks the chairman and members of the dissolved board and management for their services and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” the statement read.
(NAN)
