The Police Command in Lagos State says three children, allegedly locked up in a room by their grandmother, have been rescued and the woman arrested.
The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.
Mr Hundeyin said that the infants, a girl and two boys, who are aged between two and four, were rescued by the Ikotun Police Division on Wednesday which received information at about 4.00 p.m. from members of the public.
He said that they were allegedly locked up by their grandmother (name withheld), around the Agodi Egbe Ikotun area of Lagos State.
The spokesperson said a team of anti-crime detectives immediately moved to the scene, rescued the children and took them to the station.
|
READ ALSO: Police foil terrorist attack in Katsina, kill one Official
“The three children are looking malnourished and unhealthy.
“The suspect was arrested, while the infants will be transferred for proper treatment and care. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999