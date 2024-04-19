Iranian state media on Friday reported that several small flying objects had been shot at in the skies over the central province of Isfahan.

Earlier on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported an explosion in the province, which was reportedly triggered by air defences.

Iranian state media said that there was no evidence of a missile attack on the country.

“A few hours ago, several small flying objects were sighted and hit in the skies of Isfahan,” said a reporter in a live broadcast on state television.

There were initially no reports of damage.

After a temporary suspension, air traffic had resumed.

The Iranian government rejected reports that the national security council had convened for an emergency meeting.

Isfahan is home to important facilities of the Iranian defence industry.

The country’s largest nuclear research centre is also located in Isfahan.

According to state media radio reports, there was no danger to the nuclear facilities there.

Several US news outlets, including broadcasters ABC News, MSNBC, and Fox News, cited US government representatives as saying that Israel had carried out a military operation in Iran in response to Iranian airstrikes on Israel at the weekend.

Several US media outlets reported that one or more Israeli missiles had attacked a target in Iran.

The US Department of Defense did not initially confirm these reports.

Fox News reported, citing a military source, that it was a “limited attack.”

The US had not been involved and the Israelis had informed the US government in advance, Fox reported.

On Thursday, representatives from the US and Israel had met “to consult on a series of issues in the wake of Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack against Israel,” the White House said at the time.

Over the weekend, Iran attacked Israel with more than 300 drones, cruise missiles, and rockets.

Israeli air defences and allied forces were able to intercept almost all of the weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders vowed to respond, despite the calls from allies to avoid escalation.

Israel also threatened to hit Iran’s military facilities, prompting fears the conflict could turn into an all-out war.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday defended his country’s missile and drone attacks on Israel as “legitimate defence under international law” in remarks to the United Nations Security Council in New York.

Amirabdollahian cited the suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, which among others killed two generals, as the reason for the retaliatory attacks.

(dpa/NAN)

