The Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja on Wednesday restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting, detaining and prosecuting former governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

The judge, I.A Jamil, gave the order in a two-hour judgement delivered in suit no HCL/68/M/2020 in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Wednesday.

The judgement coincided with the invasion of Mr Bello’s home in Abuja by EFCC operatives in a bid to arrest him on Wednesday.

The judge barred the commission from infringing on the fundamental human rights of the former Kogi State governor, and ruled that the commission’s step aimed at arresting him is null and void.

“By this order, the EFCC is hereby restrained from arresting, detaining, and prosecuting the applicant except as authorised by the court.

“This is a definite order following the earlier interim injunction given,” he said.

Mr Bello had filed a case of a breach of his fundamental human rights by the Anti-graft agency before the state High Court.

The former governor had prayed for an order restraining the EFCC from arresting, detecting and prosecuting him unjustly.

Mr Bello, sought for the enforcement of his fundamental right against the EFCC.

The court, consequently, restrained the respondents from persecuting the applicant, safe only when it has reasonable evidence upon proper investigation.

On the issue of jurisdiction, the judge dismissed EFCC’s objection, saying it had failed and so was dismissed.

“This honourable court has jurisdiction to entertain this application.

“Therefore, the substantive issues of fundamental human rights sought by the applicant succeeds, ” he declared .

Speaking to journalists, Mr Bello’s counsel, S.A. Abbas and MS Yusuf, described the judgement as a landmark and a victory to the judiciary.

(NAN)

