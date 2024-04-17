The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday said there would be a seven-hour power interruption on Thursday in some parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement posted on the company’s X handle on Wednesday.

The TCN said this is to enable its maintenance crew to carry out annual preventive maintenance on its T2 60 MVA 132/33kV power transformer in its Ibadan-North Transmission Substation.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that its maintenance crew will carry out annual preventive maintenance on its T2 60MVA 132/33kV power transformer in its Ibadan-North Transmission Substation on Thursday, 18 April 2024,” Ms Mbah said.

She explained that the maintenance exercise lasts for seven hours from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Consequently, she said there will be power interruption in Adogba, Alakia, Ibadan-North, IITA and Odogbo Barracks on the stated date as TCN will be unable to transmit bulk power to Ibadan DisCo through the said transformer for seven hours.

“TCN assures that bulk power supply will be restored through the transformers by 5 p.m., on completion of the maintenance,” she said.

