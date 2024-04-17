Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday barricated the Abuja home of the immediate-past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The house of the former governor, who has been having a running battle with the EFCC before finishing his tenure as governor in January, is located on Benghazi Street in Wuse Zone 4, Federal Capital Territory.

The agency’s longtime interest in him led to the filing of N10 billion corruption charges against his new Ali Bello, and a co-defendant for money laundering at the Federal High Court in Abuja.in 2022.

Days after he finished his tenure, the EFCC

on 5 February, amended the charges, raising the number of counts from 10 to 17 against the younger Bello and his co-defendant, Dauda Suleiman, in a trial that dates back to 2022.

The prosecution named Mr Bello in one of the newly-introduced counts as an accomplice. But the agency has yet to charge him as a defendant.

In the new count, the anti-graft agency accused Mr Bello of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N84 billion.

It was learnt that EFCC operatives arrived the house at about 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday in a bid to effect his arrest.

They later mounted a barricade on the street passing in front of the house.

The development drew a crowd to the house.

EFCC has yet to comment on the situation around the house which has remained the same as of the time of filing this report at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson for the commission, did not answer our correspondent’s call on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the media office of the former governor has condemned the action of the EFCC.

A statement from the office said the move by agency was a seige, and violated a subsisting court order.

…More details later.

