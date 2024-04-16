The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to identify and remove corrupt and bad officers in the force.

Mr Akpabio made the call at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony held on Monday evening in Abuja.

He urged the force to find a lasting solution to issues involving corrupt officers and members of the public.

“The ever-evolving landscape of crime and the increasing sophistication of criminal gangs pose significant obstacles. More so, as we honor the good officers, let us weed out the bad ones because a chain is as strong as its weakest link. It is crucial that we address these issues and work together to find solutions.

“The police need the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, to overcome these challenges and build a stronger and more effective police force,” he said.

Mr Akpabio congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue expressing commitment towards the development of the country.

“I congratulate the awardees who have excelled in their respective fields of policing. Their dedication, bravery, and integrity have set them apart and made them deserving of this recognition. I commend each and every one of them for their outstanding performance and commitment to the service of our nation. I urge them to remember that to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

Full support

Mr Akpabio also pledged full support of the National Assembly for better policing in Nigeria.

He said his leadership will make legislative policies that will promote the welfare of policing.

“As the leader of the National Assembly, I pledge our full cooperation and support for the better policing of Nigeria. We recognise the importance of a well-equipped and motivated police force in ensuring the security and well-being of our citizens.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to provide the necessary legislative framework and resources to enable the police to carry out their duties effectively.

“In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude to the Inspector General of the Police Egbetokun, and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for organising this prestigious event.

“Let us use this occasion to celebrate the achievements of the Nigeria Police Force and to reiterate our commitment to working together for a safer and more secure Nigeria,” the senate president said.

