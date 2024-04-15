The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that all 16 aspirants jostling to fly its flag in the 16 November governorship election have been screened and cleared to contest in the party’s primary on 20 April.

Sulaiman Arugungu, the party’s National Organising Secretary, said this on Monday in Abuja while presenting clearance certificates to the aspirants at the party’s national secretariat.

“I am delighted to have you all in the party’s secretariat to present to you screening clearance certificates to enable you participate in the April 20, Ondo State Governorship primary election.

“The screening committee has found you worthy to participate in the exercise,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Joshua Lidani-led seven-member screening committee on Friday, gave all the 16 aspirants a clean bill to contest the party’s governorship primary election.

The party is expected to pick its governorship candidate at the primary election in line with its amended schedule of activities and timetable ahead of the forthcoming 16 November Ondo State governorship election.

The aspirants cleared include: the state’s incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, former National Vice Chairman (South West) Duerimini Kekemeke, and Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo.

Others are: former member of the State House of Assembly, Olugbenga Edema; business magnate and serving senator, Jimoh Ibrahim; Judith Omogoroye, Felix Ohunyeye, a retired major-general; Jimi Odimayo, Morayo Lebi, and Diran Iyantan.

Also given a clean bill to contest in the primary are Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, Mayowa Akinfolarin, former Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Akinterinwa; Olusola Oke, a former PDP governorship candidate in the state and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and

Francis Faduyile,a professor.

(NAN)

