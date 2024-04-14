Super Eagles stars Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella etched their names into German football history on Sunday, playing a pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen’s stunning 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

This emphatic win secured Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga title, finally ending Bayern Munich’s dominance of the league.

Boniface, a constant threat throughout the season, opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 24 minutes.

The in-form striker, boasting an impressive 11 goals and 9 assists in just 18 league appearances, later added an assist for Granit Xhaka’s goal in the second half before being substituted.

Boniface’s compatriot and Super Eagles teammate, Tella, also played his part as Leverkusen cruised to another overall victory.

While a handful of Nigerians including the legendary Austin Okocha and Victor Ikpeba have played in German Bundesliga, only the legendary Sunday Oliseh and Pascal Ojigwe were privileged to lift the Bundesliga trophy with Bayern Munich in 2002 and 1998 respectively.

Boniface and Tella have now entered this exclusive list with Sunday’s massive win with Leverkusen.

The victory over Bremen capped off a remarkable season for Leverkusen as Xabi Alonso’s men extended their unbeaten streak to a staggering 43 league games.

