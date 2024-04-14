Nasarawa State has expressed interest in hosting the Public Relations Finishing School, a flagship project of the current leadership of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

A statement by the Director of Public Relations at NIPR, Stanley Ogadigbo, on Sunday, said the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, expressed the interest on Saturday when he received a delegation of the institute in Abuja.

Mr Sule, the statement said, confirmed the state’s enthusiasm for collaborating with the Institute on the ambitious Finishing School project.

He stated that this initiative aims to equip aspiring and seasoned professionals with the necessary skills for effective reputation building and management.

He emphasised, “Nasarawa State not only supports the PR Finishing School proposal but is also willing to contribute a portion of land,” the governor said.

Mr Sule assured that the state government is committed to expediting the processing of the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for the facility at no cost to NIPR.

NIPR President Ike Neliaku emphasised the transformative potential of the Finishing School, highlighting the mutual benefits it promises for the country and its host communities.

He noted the strategic partnerships already secured with reputable global institutions, including access to the 320,000 members of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management, spanning 126 countries across five continents.

Mr Neliaku revealed that the governing council of the Institute is scheduled to consider bids from various states of the federation during its 109th meeting on Sunday, 14 April, to decide on the location of the NIPR Finishing School.

The NIPR president was accompanied to the meeting by the Vice President and Chairman of the Education Advisory Board, Emmanuel Dandaura; Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibril Baba Ndace; Executive Director of News at Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ayo Adewuyi; Executive Director of DAAR Media Academy, Mark Amarere; and Director of Development SPEC Academy, Okey Ikechukwu, among others.

