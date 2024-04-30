Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has vowed to track down hoodlums who attacked Nimbo, a community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that suspected herders invaded the community on Sunday evening and shot sporadically, killing at least five people, including a child of about two years old.

‘It’s unacceptable’

Mr Mbah said the attack in the community was “unacceptable.”

The governor spoke on Monday when he visited the community, according to a statement from his media office.

He described the attack as a collective tragedy to Enugu State and assured that the state government would work with community leaders and heads of security agencies to strengthen security in Nimbo and other communities in the council area.

“Let me assure you that enough is enough. I don’t think that we would allow our hospitality to be taken for granted. We expect people, who have come to mingle with us, to also play by the rules and laws of our land.

“I don’t think that we really do have any reason to exist as a government if we cannot guarantee the safety of our people because the primary purpose of government is to guarantee the security and the welfare of its citizens. So, a situation where our people would go to bed with their two eyes open must end. And it must end immediately,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Mr Mbah assured residents of the community that he would do “everything within our powers in order for us to guarantee” their security in the area.

“We are truly pained by such dastardly killing by people who trespass, come into the locality of our people, who are living quietly within their environment, and open fire on them. That is inexcusable and unacceptable, and we are going to identify, track these culprits, pursue them wherever they are, capture them, and ensure that we bring them to justice,” the governor said.

‘We will not abandon you’

Earlier while interacting with families of the victims, Mr Mbah promised to consider their requests for representation in government and strengthening of their local security resources.

“We have listened to you on the issues you raised about making sure that the people of Nimbo are integrated into the government. We are going to do just that. Your voice has been heard.

“I also would want to inform you that we shall not abandon you in this time of need. Going forward, the government will be responsible for the victims who are being treated, including those going back to the orthopedic hospital. We will bear the cost,” he said.

Scholarship for victims’ children

Mr Mbah also announced a scholarship programme for children whose parents were killed during the attack in the community.

“All the survivors of victims of this dastardly act, we are going to ensure that their suffering is abated. We are going to make sure that the kids do not suffer any more than they have already suffered by losing a father.

“We will ensure that they go to school through our scholarships and those who need a job, we are going to give them a job. But more importantly, let it be known that enough is enough, and we will never have to go through this again,” he said.

Community reacts

Responding on behalf of the community, the President-General of Nimbo, Clement Akachukwu, said their attackers had preyed on their community for decades due to the remoteness of the area.

“These attackers know all the routes in the villages and bushes so well. We need our local vigilantes to be strengthened because they can match them. The width and length of our farmlands are so massive,” he said.

Mr Akachukwu, who thanked the governor for his prompt response, called on the state government to strengthen Nimbo Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards to complement the security agencies.

“You can see for yourself that Nimbo is living at the outskirt of Enugu State. We live directly in the border area, and they come in any time and kill and go back

“It has repeated itself again and now, not only one person, but four were killed. About two months ago, they kidnapped a number of people, but they were rescued, although the kidnappers escaped. It has been like this for years, even before I was born,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

