The Nigerian Army Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in the North-west, has killed 12 bandits and recovered weapons including one AK-47 rifle, an official has announced.

The operation’s Information Officer, Suleman Omale, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Gusau on Saturday.

Mr Omale, a lieutenant, said the success recorded followed a continued offensive operation against violent extremists with a view to restoring normalcy in the North-west region.

He said the troops successfully dominated Babban Doka, Gobirawar Challi and Kabaro communities in Maru Local Government Area of the state after engaging the terrorists in a heavy gun duel on Friday.

“During the operation, our troops from Dansadau area forward operating base exhibited exceptional courage, overpowering the criminal elements and neutralising 12 terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“In a subsequent mop-up the gallant troops recovered significant weapons and assets from the scene, including 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 magazine, 2 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 locally made gun, 1 dane gun.

“Additionally, the troops also recovered 18 cows, 10 motorcycles belonging to the terrorists and destroyed them on the spot,” he said.

Mr Omale quoted the Commander 1 Brigade and Sector 1 OPHD, Sani Ahmed, as commending the resilience, doggedness and gallantry displayed by the troops during the operation.

“Let me urge the gallant troops to maintain the momentum and not to relent until normalcy is fully restored in the region,” Mr Ahmed, a brigadier general, charged.

He extended his appreciation to the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto and Commander OPHD, Godwin Mutkut, for his tactical leadership.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

