The Palestinian death toll due to the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip climbed to 31,184, reported the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry today.

Within the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 72 Palestinians and injured 129 others.

This led the death toll to increase to 31,184 and injuries to 72,889 since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on 7 October 2023, the ministry said in a statement.

Medical sources and witnesses reported that nine were killed and some others wounded after Israeli troops opened fire.

They opened fire at a gathering of Palestinians waiting for aid at the Kuwaiti roundabout in southern Gaza City.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the incident.

Israel has been launching large-scale violence against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on 7 October, 2023.

During this about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

