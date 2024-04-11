Nigerian striker Victor Boniface enjoyed a successful return to Europa League action on Thursday, scoring a trademark header to seal a 2-0 victory for Bayer Leverkusen over West Ham United.

The Hammers held firm for most of the match, but substitute Jonas Hofmann broke the deadlock with a volley in the 83rd minute.

Boniface then added a crucial insurance goal in stoppage time, nodding home a Hofmann cross to give Xabi Alonso’s side a significant advantage heading to the second leg at London Stadium.

Before Thursday night’s outing, Boniface had been sidelined with injury for almost four months.

Big upset

Elsewhere, Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta stunned Liverpool at Anfield. Gianluca Scamacca bagged a brace (38th & 60th minute), while Mario Pasalic added a third in the 83rd minute to secure a dominant 3-0 victory for the Italian side.

Despite being introduced at halftime, Mohamed Salah could not salvage the situation for Liverpool, with his goal ruled offside.

According to Opta, this is the joint-heaviest defeat Liverpool have had at home in a major European competition alongside a 3-0 defeat in October 2014 and a 5-2 defeat in February 2023, both against Real Madrid.

Another Nigerian, Samuel Chukwueze, entered the fray as a substitute in the 78th minute for AC Milan, but his efforts were not enough to overcome a determined Roma side.

Gianluca Mancini, the hero of the Rome Derby win over Lazio, emerged as the match-winner once again, heading home a corner midway through the first half to secure a vital 1-0 away victory for Roma at San Siro

The Europa League witnessed another tight encounter as Benfica took a 2-1 lead against Marseille.

Angel Di Maria put the Portuguese champions in control with a close-range finish in the second half, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal for Marseille keeps them firmly in the tie.

The second leg games will come up in seven days.

