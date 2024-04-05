The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied producing the investigative report containing an alleged misconduct of the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
The Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in Abuja, on Friday.
He said the document’s alleged fraudulent misrepresentation, certificate forgery, examination malpractice, and perjury against Mr Aiyedatiwa did originate from it.
“We wish to clarify that the said document did not originate from the Nigeria Police Force. The alleged signatory, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, does not have the authority to release such a report on behalf of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) or any other such Departments within the Nigeria Police Force,” he stated.
Mr Adejobi said the Force is currently investigating the origin of the said document and the circumstances surrounding its circulation.
“We urge the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified information that could potentially tarnish the reputation of individuals or public officials,” he added.
Read the full statement
PRESS RELEASE
AIYEDATIWA’S ALLEGED RESULT CASE: POLICE UNAWARE OF CIRCULATED REPORT ON ONDO GOVERNOR,
We will investigate the Source….. FPRO
The Nigeria Police Force wishes to address the recent circulation of a document purportedly containing conclusions of an investigation into allegations against the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
The document alleges fraudulent misrepresentation, certificate forgery, examination malpractice, and perjury against the governor.
We wish to clarify that the said document did not originate from the Nigeria Police Force. The alleged signatory, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, does not have the authority to release such a report on behalf of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) or any other such Departments within the Nigeria Police Force.
The Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating the origin of the said document and the circumstances surrounding its circulation. We urge the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified information that could potentially tarnish the reputation of individuals or public officials.
Furthermore, we assure the public that any official communication or report regarding investigations conducted by the Nigeria Police Force will be released through appropriate channels.
ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FORCE HEADQUARTERS,
ABUJA
5th April, 2024
