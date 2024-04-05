The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the promotion of 10,581 junior officers of the Inspectorate cadre, and the rank and file.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said 9,831 police constables were promoted to the rank of corporal, while 81 corporals are to advance to the rank of sergeant, and 669 officers will move from the rank of sergeants to inspectors.

Mr Adejobi said the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, heading the Department of Finance and Administration (DIG DFA) and the commissioner of police (welfare) have directed to commence the promotion process promptly.

“The Nigeria Police Force extends its heartfelt congratulations to all officers slated for promotion and urges them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation,” the statement added.

Read the full statement

PRESS RELEASE

PERSONNEL WELFARE: IGP APPROVES PROMOTION OF 10,581 INSPECTORS, RANK & FILE

Reassures Prompt Promotion on Merit

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has authorised the promotion of ten thousand, five hundred and eighty-one (10,581) deserving junior officers of the Inspectorate Cadre, and the Rank and File. In line with this directive, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police overseeing the Department of Finance and Administration (DIG DFA) has been tasked with coordinating efforts alongside the Commissioner of Police (Welfare) to commence the promotion process promptly.

The breakdown of promotions includes nine thousand, eight hundred and thirty-one (9,831) Police Constables slated to be promoted to the rank of Corporal; eighty-one (81) Corporals to advance to the rank of Sergeant; and six hundred and sixty-nine (669) officers set to progress from the rank of Sergeants to Inspectors.

The Inspector General of Police, while emphasising the zeal of the Force’ leadership to fostering a culture of meritocracy and career advancement, reiterates the pivotal role of timely promotions in enhancing the morale of officers and bolstering the overall effectiveness of the Force, noting that it serves as cornerstones in sustaining the ongoing manpower development initiatives of the Nigeria Police Force. He, however, reassured that promotions in the Force will be solely on merit.

The Nigeria Police Force extends its heartfelt congratulations to all officers slated for promotion and urges them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

5th April, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

