The Cross River State Government has reiterated that the government treasury was “empty” when Governor Bassey Otu assumed office on 29 May last year.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, Ankpo Edet, stated this while briefing reporters in Calabar on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Edet, however, said that the administration has achieved a lot in its pursuit of urban renewal, especially in Calabar metropolis and environs, despite the financial challenges.

He said some new roads, apart from road rehabilitation, had been constructed, while several others would begin soon.

“The level of infrastructure decay we met on ground was such that I was confused as a commissioner when I went around Calabar upon resumption.

“I am happy to announce that we have done a lot in rehabilitating most of these roads in spite of the Senator Bassey Otu-led administration meeting empty treasury.

“Just like we had in Calabar Municipality and Calabar South, so were there several unmotorable roads in Cross River North and Cross River Central,” he said.

The commissioner said since the government was a continuum, the present administration would not abandon any of the road projects inherited from previous administrations.

“These projects are being carried out with taxpayers’ money and so, we will work on them and also not abandon any of those we are working on now.

“You will see the serious work on the parliamentary extension road. We are using this road as our super highway since the one embarked upon by the immediate past administration didn’t see the light of the day,” he stated.

The commissioner further said the government adopted concrete pavement in state road construction.

He said local contractors primarily handled the road projects for economic purposes.

“We don’t like capital flight, and these local contractors are doing tremendous jobs on these projects,” he said.

The commissioner said the ongoing Obudu airport project would be completed by May.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a government official would accuse the previous administration of Governor Ben Ayade of mismanaging the state’s resources. In July last year, Emmanuel Ogbeche, a media aide to Governor Otu, said the state was “badly rundown” by Mr Ayade.

“Otu inherited a rundown state. It was badly rundown… There is no record of anything; approvals were given on WhatsApp messages.

“It will require a lot to turn the state around, and thank God we have a capable and listening governor ready to provide the needed leadership,” Mr Ogbeche told members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Calabar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

