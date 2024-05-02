The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that the nation recorded 105 cases of grid collapse from 2015 till date.

The TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement posted on the company’s X handle on Wednesday.

In recent times, the TCN has reported cases of national grid system collapses, resulting in reduced electricity allocation to electricity distribution companies in the country.

On 15 April, Nigeria’s electricity grid collapsed, throwing several cities into darkness.

The grid collapsed as generation dropped to 64.70 megawatts, officials said.

In its statement on Wednesday, the company said the number of grid disturbances/system collapses has gradually reduced, contrary to popular opinion.

“In recent years, the number of grid disturbances/system collapses has gradually reduced, contrary to popular opinion.

“Clearly, between 2020 to date (five years), we recorded fourteen total and six partial grid disturbances totalling twenty (20), which represents a 76.47 per cent reduction in grid disturbance, when compared to the previous five years, (2015 to 2019) where we had sixty-four total and twenty-one partial grid disturbances, totalling eighty-five (85) times,” Ms Mbah said.

She said this improvement is, however, not unconnected to the continuous effort by the management to strategically expand the grid while harnessing in-house capacities to find solutions to grid stability, pending the deployment of SCADA/EMS.

“No doubt there is room for improvement, and TCN will continue to work hard to further reduce the number of grid disturbances to the barest minimum,” she said.

