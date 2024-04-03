There were many surprises in the midweek fixtures played in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday.

While Enyimba were ruthless at home against Kano Pillars, Akwa United and Bendel Insurance suffered surprising home defeats against Doma United and Niger Tornadoes, respectively.

Five-star Enyimba

In what is fondly called the “Zobia Classico”, Enyimba showed class as they dismantled Pillars 5-0 in Aba.

After Eze Ekwutoziam put the People’s Elephant in front early in the first half, the reigning league champions never looked back as they added two more goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the break.

While many expected Pillars to muster a fightback in the second half, it was never to be, instead it was Enyimba who asserted their dominance with two more goals to cap up a five-star performance.

Joseph Atule was the leading man in the vast 5-0 victory as he netted a brace.

Enyimba now have 15 wins in the NPFL this season.

Surprising away results

Elsewhere, Coach Bala Abubakar ended Doma United’s 10-game winless run as they stunned Akwa United 1-0 at the Nest of Champions Uyo

Wednesday’s outing was the first game for the new Doma United, and he started on the brightest note possible, picking a maximum of three points away from home, demonstrating his coaching prowess.

There was a similar shocking result in Benin City, where Bendel Insurance lost 1-3 to relegation battlers Niger Tornadoes.

In Lagos, Lobi Stars’ Samuel Tiza added another goal to his season tally after rescuing a point for Lobi Stars in their 1-1 away draw against Sporting Lagos

Tiza’s invaluable contribution is one of the main reasons why Lobi Stars are in the title race, as he continues to deliver breathtaking performances.

The winger has seven goals this season in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Other games

In other results, Shooting Stars and table-toppers Enugu Rangers secured identical 2-0 victories over Kwara United and Sunshine Stars.

Abia Warriors piped Plateau United by a lone goal, the same way Bayelsa United secured the same slim 1-0 margin over relegation-haunted Heartland FC.

NPFL MD 28 Results

Full-time

Gombe 0-0 Remo

Enyimba 5-0 Pillars

Abia Warriors 1-0 Plateau

Bayelsa 1-0 Heartland

Akwa United 0-1 Doma

Sporting Lagos 1-1 Lobi

Rangers 2-0 Sunshine

Shooting 2-0 Kwara Utd

Insurance 1-3 Tornadoes

