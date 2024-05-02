Twelve personnel of the Nigerian Army are facing a court martial regarding the bombing incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on Thursday in Abuja on the armed forces’ operations.

On 3 December 2023, 85 civilians were killed in military drone attacks in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Buba said that the military would punish the personnel found culpable in the incident, adding that an investigation was conducted and concluded with a resolve to ensure that the personnel involved were brought to book and justice served for the victims.

“The military has conducted a painstaking investigation into the incident and has initiated disciplinary action against those culpable.

“Accordingly, the affected personnel are to face a court martial for acts of omission or commission with respect to the incident.

“I am, however, constrained not to speak much about the incident as it would be adjudged as prejudicial being a case before a court martial.

“The military will take extra precautions in the future to ensure that noncombatants are safe,” he said.

(NAN)

