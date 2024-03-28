The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, screened seven governorship aspirants for its upcoming primary election in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening took place at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The aspirants included Adeolu Akinwumi, Olusola Ebiseni, Bamidele Akingboye, Kolade Akinjo, Bosun Arebuwa, John Mafo and Agboola Ajayi.

The aspirants were screened by Sam Egwu’led Screening Committee with Isa Lau, Emmanuel Ogidi, Olivia Dazyman, ⁠Tanko Beji, Gladys Ashemuke as members.

Others were Rahman Owokoniran as Secretary and Caroline Akinsete as Administrative Secretary.

Mr Egwu, a former governor of Ebonyi State, told journalists that all the aspirants presented themselves for screening.

He, however, said some of the aspirants, whose documents were not complete, promised to come back to complete the aspect of documentation.

He said that the committee would present its report to the party after the conclusion of the exercise.

“We feel like everyone should have a level playing ground, with no opportunity to say they were screened out deliberately.

“The screening is going on till 5 p.m. today. PDP is the party that wants to give people opportunity provided you play by the rules of the game.

“If a candidate tells us he forgot a document and he is going to bring his document before 5 p.m, Why not?

“We don’t want to give them the impression that the party has a candidate it supports. Only few persons are involved in this case,” he said.

However, Mr Egwu, also a former senator, refused to speak again with journalists after the conclusion of the exercise by 6 p.m.

Though, none of the aspirants spoke with journalists, only two of them, Messrs Ebiseni and Ajayi displayed their clearance certificates before the camera.

The offcycle governorship election will hold on 16 November.

(NAN)

