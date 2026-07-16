The police in Ebonyi State say they were set to engage the services of a pathologist to carry out an autopsy on the body of Mary Habila, the physiotherapist who died at the Uburu residence of the Minister of Works Dave Umahi.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Ms Habila, who was attached to Mr Umahi, was brought dead to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Ebonyi State on 27 June.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said although Ms Habila’s family had rejected an autopsy, the police would go ahead with it because of its necessity in establishing the actual cause of her death.

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“The Command has since commenced a comprehensive investigation. Detectives have visited the scene and obtained statements from relevant persons.

“The Command is set to engage the services of a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination that will help determine the cause of death and support the ongoing inquiry,” he stated.

How Mary Habila died

Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, recalled in the statement that the police command had received a distress call from the Divisional Police officer (DPO) in charge of Ohaozara Division on the 27 June.

The spokesperson said the DPO reported a medical emergency involving Ms Habila which required his presence at the university’s teaching hospital.

“On arrival, the DPO was informed by hospital authorities that Miss Mary Habila had been brought in dead.

“He immediately briefed the Commissioner of Police, who directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation,” he stated.