The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has condemned the assault on a resident doctor at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Kwara State, and demanded the swift prosecution of the alleged assailant.

In a statement signed by its President, Mohammad Suleiman; Secretary-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Abdulmajid Ibrahim, the association noted the incident as “barbaric” and called for stronger measures to protect healthcare workers from violence.

According to NARD, the incident occurred on Wednesday at the Emergency Paediatrics Unit of UITH after the death of a baby receiving treatment at the hospital.

The association alleged that a relative of the deceased child physically attacked a female Senior Registrar in the Department of Paediatrics, pushing her against a wooden table and injuring her back.

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It added that the suspect also verbally abused other healthcare workers, including a professor, before being restrained.

“NARD views this barbaric act as a direct assault not only on our colleague but on the entire medical profession,” the association said, adding that no healthcare worker should face violence while providing medical care.

Call for prosecution

NARD commended the acting Chief Medical Director and the management of UITH for intervening promptly and ensuring the suspect was arrested and handed over to the police.

However, it said the arrest must be followed by prosecution.

The association urged the hospital management to ensure that all legal procedures are pursued “without compromise or interference” to hold the suspect accountable and deter similar attacks on healthcare workers.

Support a warning strike

NARD also declared support for resolutions reached by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), UITH, following an emergency congress over the incident.

It backed the branch’s decision to embark on a warning strike and organise a peaceful protest while demanding improved security within the hospital.

The association further urged UITH to strengthen security across its facilities, improve crowd control, intensify public awareness against violence towards healthcare workers and prominently display anti-assault policies within the hospital.

Implementation of anti-assault recommendations

Beyond the UITH incident, NARD called on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to immediately release and implement the Committee on Anti-Assaults Against Healthcare Workers’ report.

It said the rising number of attacks on health workers across Nigeria highlighted the need to implement the committee’s recommendations to improve safety in health facilities.

The association also urged the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare to direct the chief medical directors and medical directors of federal health institutions to implement the committee’s recommendations fully.

“The safety and security of healthcare workers must remain a top priority,” the association said.

NARD wished the injured doctor a speedy recovery and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting healthcare workers from violence.

“An injury to one doctor is an injury to all,” the association said.

Similar cases

The latest incident adds to a growing pattern of attacks on healthcare workers across Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported several similar cases in recent months.

In May, NARD also condemned the assault on a resident doctor at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital and backed a strike by resident doctors over the incident, warning that continued attacks on healthcare workers could trigger wider industrial action.

In June, the association also condemned the alleged assault and arrest of a doctor and two other health workers following the death of a patient at the Mother and Child Hospital, Mowe, Ogun State. The association demanded the arrest and prosecution of the attackers, as well as stronger protection for health workers.