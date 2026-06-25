Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has ordered a redesign of a road project in the state after personally inspecting a section where residents had complained of poor drainage, rejecting what appeared to be an attempt by officials to steer him away from the area with the poor drainage.

The governor issued the directive on Wednesday while inspecting the Afaha Atai Road project in Eket Local Government Area shortly after commissioning another road project in the area.

A video of the inspection, reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, shows Mr Eno insisting on visiting the exact location where he said he had received several complaints despite initially being taken elsewhere.

“I have received a lot of complaints on this road. I’m told the drains are not good enough,” the governor said.

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“No. They are good,” Uwem Okoko, the managing director of the contracting firm, Hensek Integrated Services Limited, responded.

Unsatisfied, the governor queried: “So, what’s the problem on this road?”

When he realised he had been taken to another section, Mr Eno remarked: “I have received complaints about this Afaha Atai Road. Where you’ve brought me is not where there is a complaint. You people are just micromanaging. The moment you started walking me around, I knew this was not the road I wanted to visit.”

After someone in his entourage pointed out that the governor was not at the correct location, Mr Eno replied: “Take me there. I am from here now, I know Afaha Atai.”

Resident points to flooding

At the affected section, the governor invited residents to explain their concerns. “I want one person to tell me what the problem is with this road,” he said.

A resident told the governor that flooding remained a major concern despite expressing confidence in the contractor.

“I live here. My house is not far from here. The place is flooded, and the pattern used for construction is good because I know Hensek will deliver, but my concern is what I cannot tell you here openly.”

The governor encouraged him to speak freely.

“That is why I came. Say it openly so it can be corrected. There is nothing anybody will do to you; that is why I am here.”

The resident replied: “Floodwater has to be evacuated at the front to have free flow.” He also directed the governor to another adjoining road.

Deception uncovered

While inspecting the adjoining road, the governor noticed workers laying a stone base apparently because they knew he was visiting the site. He immediately summoned the contractor.

“This stone base is because I’m coming,” Mr Eno said. He announced that the road would be redesigned.

“This road will be done. Hensek handles the construction. I trusted him before I gave him the project. The road has to be redesigned and will be handled by Hensek. I will revisit this site in two months. Everything will be okay.”

Earlier warnings

The governor’s visit came about two months after a video posted on Facebook by Akwa Ibom PDP chieftain Assam Unwana drew attention to what he described as poorly executed drainage on the project.

In the video posted on 7 April and reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, a surveyor, Udeme Ekong, argued that the drainage level was improperly designed.

“There is no reason any engineer or surveyor can design this road to be on top… The implication is that the people living in the compound, their water cannot get to the drain, which was the purpose of the design.”

Mr Ekong warned that surrounding compounds would continue to flood because runoff could not enter the drainage channel.

“That means the purpose of the government coming to waste money on the construction is defeated.”

He recommended that the drainage be demolished and redesigned to prevent future environmental problems.

Hensek Integrated Services Limited

Hensek Integrated Services Limited is a Uyo-based civil engineering and construction company that has handled major government infrastructure projects in Akwa Ibom over the past two decades.

Its Managing Director, Mr Okoko, is also President-General of the ARISE With Renewed Hope Initiative, a political support group for Governor Eno.

Mr Okoko did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comments.