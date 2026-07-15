The police command in Enugu State has detained a 25-year-old man over alleged unlawful possession of a locally made gun recovered on the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Monday.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested on 3 July, during a stop-and-search operation at Ugwuoba in Oji River Local Government Area, on Enugu–Onitsha Expressway near the Enugu State–Anambra boundary.

He said a concealed locally made double-barreled pistol was found in the suspect’s possession during a search.

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“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect boarded a Toyota Sienna minivan at Solution Park in Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, en route to Enugu, before he was intercepted and arrested by the vigilant operatives.

“Further investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the weapon, establish his possible involvement in other criminal activities, and after which he will be arraigned in court.

“The arrest comes barely four days after the same operatives recorded a similar success on 28 June, when they intercepted another suspect travelling in a tricycle and recovered a firearm during a border security operation.

“The successive recoveries underscore the command’s commitment to proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, and preventing the movement of illegal firearms into Enugu State,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mamman Giwa, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism.

Mr Giwa reaffirmed the command’s resolve to sustain robust border security operations.

The commissioner urged residents to remain security-conscious and continue providing credible and timely information to support ongoing efforts to combat crime across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the command has sustained its proactive border security operations under the Nigeria Police Force’s Handshake Patrol initiative.