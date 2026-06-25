The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, approved the constitution of the Special Task Force on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The task force will be chaired by Muhuyi Magaji, the immediate past Executive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

The development, announced on Thursday in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, is part of the administration’s efforts to dismantle criminal drug networks and protect the state’s youth.

Mr Bature said to ensure a seamless, inter-agency approach, the 20-member committee draws from law enforcement, academia, and civil society.

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Ibrahim Muhammad, the Executive Secretary of the Consumer Protection Council, will serve as Secretary, assisted by Aliyu Sani, Director of Research and Evaluation, REPA, as Co-Secretary.

Kano’s looming narcotics crisis

Kano State has long battled a high rate of drug abuse, particularly among its youth population, women, and unemployed demographics.

Beyond conventional narcotics like cannabis, the state has witnessed the abuse of prescription opioids (such as tramadol and codeine cough syrups) and potent synthetic chemicals.

Experts linked this addiction to broader socio-economic challenges, including unemployment and peer pressure.

Local security reports also tie the drug trade directly to the rise of youth gangsterism (Yan Daba) and violent crime across the ancient city.

Mandate of the task force

According to the terms of reference, the committee is tasked with identifying major drug distribution hubs, strengthening intelligence sharing among security forces, and executing targeted raids and arrests.

It is also mandated to track and recommend the seizure of financial assets linked to drug trafficking and ensure speedy justice, and collaborate with the judiciary to establish fast-track courts for the rapid prosecution of offenders.

Also, the task force will do public enlightenment campaigns targeting schools and vulnerable groups, alongside boosting community-led confidential reporting mechanisms.

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Rehabilitation

The task force is also mandated to partner with traditional and religious institutions to improve rehabilitation and reintegration services for recovering addicts.

Governor Yusuf described substance abuse as “one of the greatest threats facing the future of our young people.”

Charging the members to act with the highest level of patriotism and professionalism, the Governor urged the task force to hit the ground running to rescue the future of Kano State.