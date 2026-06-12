The Lagos State Government has announced plans to reconstruct and upgrade major roads within Ikeja Government Reserved Area (GRA), including Ladoke Akintola, Oladipo Bateye, Tayo Ayeni, Adetunji Adeoba and Sowemimo roads, in a renewed push to modernise infrastructure in one of the state’s highbrow residential and administrative districts.

The intervention is part of Lagos’ broader urban regeneration drive targeting ageing infrastructure in GRA communities such as Ikeja, Ikoyi and Victoria Island, where increasing traffic pressure and drainage challenges have made routine maintenance insufficient for road sustainability.

The initiative was announced during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Office of Infrastructure under the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure on Thursday, where residents were briefed on the scope of the projects and the expected disruptions during construction.

Speaking at the meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of Infrastructure, Tokunbo Oyenuga, said the works form part of the state’s ongoing effort to upgrade critical road networks and improve connectivity within urban centres.

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He said the engagement was necessary to ensure residents understood both the benefits of the project and the temporary inconveniences that may arise during execution.

“To ensure a seamless process, the Office of Infrastructure under the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure held a stakeholders meeting to allow residents to understand the peculiarity of pains and gains before the end of the project, ” Mr Oyenuga noted.

He added that the roads would be reconstructed using concrete pavement technology, a shift the government has increasingly adopted in high-traffic corridors where asphalt surfaces have struggled under heavy use and weather-related stress.

According to him, solar-powered streetlights would also be installed along the corridors to improve safety, visibility and sustainability, particularly at night.

He explained that Ikeja GRA roads have over time transitioned from purely residential streets into busier urban corridors, a development that has placed additional strain on existing infrastructure and necessitated full reconstruction rather than periodic repairs.

Mr Oyenuga also assured residents that the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure would maintain continuous engagement throughout the construction period to address concerns as they arise.

He urged property owners in the area to comply with approved building setbacks and avoid encroaching on road alignments, warning that such practices often complicate infrastructure upgrades.

He further called for cooperation from residents and contractors to ensure timely completion of the projects.

Representing the Ikeja GRA Residents Association, its chairman, Muiz Banire, who spoke through Ade Atobatele, welcomed the intervention, describing it as a critical step toward improving mobility and restoring the quality of infrastructure in the area.

He commended the government for engaging residents ahead of the reconstruction but urged authorities to ensure prompt completion of the works to minimise disruption to homes and businesses.

“At the same time, we urge the government to ensure prompt completion of the road projects to minimise the hardship that residents and businesses may experience during construction,” he said. “We assure the government of the maximum cooperation of residents towards the success of the projects.”

Contractors handling the projects also pledged to deliver within agreed timelines, assuring stakeholders that the upgraded roads would bring long-term relief to residents and support continued development in the district.

Participants at the meeting urged the state government to respond promptly to issues raised during the engagement to ensure smooth execution of the projects.