The Federal Government has announced the discovery of what it described as a world-class polymetallic mineral province in Kaduna State containing deposits of platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, lithium and rare earth elements.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this on Wednesday at the opening of the African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) 2026 in Abuja.

Mr Alake said the discovery was verified by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) and represents one of the most significant developments in Nigeria’s mining sector in recent years.

According to him, the mineral province was identified through exploration conducted by a private company with support from the geological agency.

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“This is the first time I am announcing this publicly,” the minister said.

He said the deposits contain strategic minerals that are increasingly in demand globally for clean energy technologies, battery production and advanced manufacturing.

“The province is notable for significant deposits of gold, nickel, copper, lithium and rare earth elements of exceptionally high grades, positioning Nigeria among emerging destinations for strategic mineral resources and sustainable mining investment,” he added.

Mr Alake said the discovery comes amid efforts by the federal government to reposition the mining sector as a major contributor to economic growth and industrialisation.

He noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has prioritised the solid minerals sector as part of its economic diversification agenda, with reforms aimed at attracting investment, strengthening regulation and promoting local value addition.

According to the minister, the government has revoked more than 3,000 inactive and non-performing mineral titles as part of efforts to improve transparency and ensure that mining licences are held by operators capable of developing them.

“We have focused on restoring discipline in licensing, strengthening compliance, improving transparency and ensuring that mineral assets are held by operators with the capacity and intention to develop them,” he noted.

He said the government is also seeking to move away from exporting raw minerals by requiring mining lease applicants to submit plans for local processing and value addition.

He also highlighted that the policy has contributed to growing investment in lithium processing facilities and mineral refining projects across the country.

Among the projects cited by the minister are an $800 million lithium processing investment, a $600 million lithium processing facility in Nasarawa State, a $200 million lithium plant near Abuja awaiting commissioning and a $1 billion iron ore-to-steel project in Kogi State.

The minister said revenue generated from the mining sector has increased significantly since the reforms began.

According to him, annual revenue rose from about N6 billion before the current administration took office to more than N38 billion in 2024 and exceeded N70 billion by the end of 2025.

“Our revenue performance has improved significantly,” he said.

The announcement coincided with the unveiling of an estimated 3.3 million metric tonnes of lithium reserves by Steron Mining and Company Limited during a tour of its mining site in Abuja for summit participants.

Managing Director of the company, Abu Omar, said the visit was organised to showcase the role of indigenous firms in developing Nigeria’s critical minerals sector.

Mr Omar said the company currently operates both open-pit and underground mining activities and has expanded beyond its original granite quarry operations following the discovery of lithium deposits.

“We later discovered lithium and have now identified occurrences of tantalite. Exploration activities are continuing, and the prospects remain encouraging,” he said.

He added that the company processes lithium ore locally before export in line with government policies aimed at promoting value addition.

Also speaking, the company’s geologist, Bello Damulak, said exploration and drilling activities have identified total mineral resources of about 94.8 million metric tonnes at the site.

According to him, this includes an estimated 3.3 million metric tonnes of lithium reserves and about 91.4 million metric tonnes of granitic rock.

The African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit brings together government officials, investors, financiers and industry stakeholders to discuss mining, energy development, infrastructure financing and investment opportunities across the continent.