Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 15 male suspects over alleged involvement in illegal dealing on ‘radioactive’ solid minerals.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Oyewale said the suspects were arrested on Sunday, along Suleja-Maji Road, in Niger State.

He said that the suspects were conveying the suspected solid minerals in three trucks to several locations across Nigeria for an undisclosed purpose.

He also said that the suspects were currently undergoing further investigations in the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the commission and would soon be charged to court.

(NAN)